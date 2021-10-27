oct 27, 2021
Disha Patani's bold looks in crop tops
Turning the heat on, Disha Patani sizzled in a pair of high-waist leather pants and a wine hued ribbed knit crop top
For a fun yet flirty outdoor look, Disha picked out a pair of shorts and styled it with a bright yellow cropped top
Adding some oomph to her promotional look is this sultry white strappy crop top that she teamed with a matching skirt featuring a thigh-high slit
For her touristy look, she wore a skimpy yellow drawstring crop top with her pink floral palazzos
She added an edgy twist to her cool athleisure co-ord set with a white crop top and slayed it!
The Baaghi 2 actress showed off her toned midriff by wearing an expensive crop top from Gucci
Keeping things trendy yet bold, she clubbed her pink camouflage pants with a simple white crop top and pink arm warmers
For a seamlessly casual look, she paired her grey sweatpants with a printed white cropped tee and a dual-toned jacket
Raising the temperature in her own signature way, Patani wore a thigh-high slit leather skirt with a breezy white and blue striped crop top featuring frills
Perfectly rocking two trends together, Disha wore a shimmery silver skirt with her favourite floral cropped top and showed us how it’s done!
