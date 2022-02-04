Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 04, 2022
Disha Patani's casual athleisure looks
Casual Outfit
Spotted in a pair of loose black shorts and a black sweatshirt, Disha kept things casual on a bright sunny day in the city!
Image: Pinkvilla
For another street-style look, she wore a pair of black joggers with a blue sporty jacket and white sliders
Image: Pinkvilla
Simple Street Style Look
Although comfort does come first to her, she likes to add some stylish elements to her athleisure look. Case in point, she paired her orange joggers with a sultry cropped top here
Image: Pinkvilla
Comfort & Style
She wore a high-neck sports bra with white jogger pants and tied a black jacket around the waist for another uber-cool look
Image: Pinkvilla
Trendy Avatar
She swears by some sporty trousers and a simple white tee for a laid-back jet-set look
Image: Pinkvilla
Relaxed Look
Disha also likes to opt for comfy trousers and a body-fit top during her airport visits
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual Jet-Set Look
A tank top paired with ripped denim shorts and a jacket tied around the waist seems to be her go-to option
Image: Pinkvilla
She is also a fan of an athleisure co-ord and likes to wear it with a white bodysuit
Image: Pinkvilla
Fuss-free Co-ords
At the airport, she likes to keep things easy yet stylish in a pair of sweatpants, a cropped top, and a bomber jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Easy And Effortless
While out and about in the city, she ensures her look is simple and casual in a pair of runner shorts and a sporty jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Sporty Fits
