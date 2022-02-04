Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 04, 2022

Disha Patani's casual athleisure looks

Casual Outfit

Spotted in a pair of loose black shorts and a black sweatshirt, Disha kept things casual on a bright sunny day in the city!

Image: Pinkvilla

For another street-style look, she wore a pair of black joggers with a blue sporty jacket and white sliders

Image: Pinkvilla

Simple Street Style Look

Although comfort does come first to her, she likes to add some stylish elements to her athleisure look. Case in point, she paired her orange joggers with a sultry cropped top here

Image: Pinkvilla

Comfort & Style

She wore a high-neck sports bra with white jogger pants and tied a black jacket around the waist for another uber-cool look

Image: Pinkvilla

Trendy Avatar

She swears by some sporty trousers and a simple white tee for a laid-back jet-set look

Image: Pinkvilla

Relaxed Look

Disha also likes to opt for comfy trousers and a body-fit top during her airport visits

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual Jet-Set Look

A tank top paired with ripped denim shorts and a jacket tied around the waist seems to be her go-to option

Image: Pinkvilla

She is also a fan of an athleisure co-ord and likes to wear it with a white bodysuit

Image: Pinkvilla

Fuss-free Co-ords

At the airport, she likes to keep things easy yet stylish in a pair of sweatpants, a cropped top, and a bomber jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Easy And Effortless

While out and about in the city, she ensures her look is simple and casual in a pair of runner shorts and a sporty jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Sporty Fits

