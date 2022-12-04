Disha Patani’s
Chic looks in skirts
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Dec 4, 2022
FASHION
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha oozed oomph in a slinky green crop top and a sparkly long skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She left us gasping as she showed off her gorgeous curves in a ruched black skirt and a matching black top!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She made a stunning case for denim by wearing a buttoned denim skirt with a sparkly backless top.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She channelled her girl-next-door side in a pretty white mini skirt and a strappy crop top with pink floral prints.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She looked smoking hot in a scarf top and a denim mini skirt during the promotional event of her movie Ek Villian Returns.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She made a head-turning appearance on the red carpet in a white co-ord set featuring a thigh-high slit skirt and a strappy crop top.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She looked pretty in a long floral-print skirt and a yellow crop top during her off-duty vacay day.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Mixing the best of two worlds together, she paired a shimmery mini skirt with an off-shoulder floral crop top and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Pinkvilla
For a casual off-duty look, she kept things chic yet simple in a pleated mini skirt and a tie-up crop top.
Image: Pinkvilla
She wore a bodycon mini skirt bearing floral prints and a blue crop top for a day out in the city.
