Disha Patani’s
 Chic looks in skirts 

Neenaz Akhtar

Dec 4, 2022

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha oozed oomph in a slinky green crop top and a sparkly long skirt with a thigh-high slit.

High On Glam

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She left us gasping as she showed off her gorgeous curves in a ruched black skirt and a matching black top!

Beauty In Black

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She made a stunning case for denim by wearing a buttoned denim skirt with a sparkly backless top. 

Stunning As Always 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She channelled her girl-next-door side in a pretty white mini skirt and a strappy crop top with pink floral prints.

Pretty In White

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

She looked smoking hot in a scarf top and a denim mini skirt during the promotional event of her movie Ek Villian Returns.

Smoking Hot 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

She made a head-turning appearance on the red carpet in a white co-ord set featuring a thigh-high slit skirt and a strappy crop top. 

Bold & Beautiful 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

She looked pretty in a long floral-print skirt and a yellow crop top during her off-duty vacay day. 

Floral Love 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Mixing the best of two worlds together, she paired a shimmery mini skirt with an off-shoulder floral crop top and showed us how it’s done!

Stylish Best 

Image: Pinkvilla

For a casual off-duty look, she kept things chic yet simple in a pleated mini skirt and a tie-up crop top.

Easy Style

Image: Pinkvilla

She wore a bodycon mini skirt bearing floral prints and a blue crop top for a day out in the city. 

Keeping It Simple

