Disha Patani’s
colourful wardrobe
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 02, 2023
FASHION
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Starting from a vibrant bikini set, Disha Patani’s wardrobe is everything bright and colourful!
Dazzling
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
This red-hued strapless gown brings out her natural complexion and adds oomph
Exuding Oomph
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Another case in point is her fiery red corset top with strappy sleeves
Red Hot
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha is also a fan of funky colours and this neon-pink set serves as proof
Adding Spice
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Once in a while, she can make a striking case for blues and holographic outfits that grab eyeballs
Right Kind Of Drama
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Nothing screams vibrant more than a hot pink shade and Disha knows how to ace a pink outfit
Nailed It!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She looks pretty as a flower in this tangerine-hued mini dress
Pretty As A Daisy
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Malang actress makes a stunning case for bright yellows too
Sunshine
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
In a sparkly forest-green gown, Patani ensures that all eyes are on her!
Sparkle & Shine
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Serving us with major blue-hued outfit inspirations, she rocks a ruffle dress with so much ease!
Blues Love
