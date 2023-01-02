Heading 3

Disha Patani’s
colourful wardrobe

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 02, 2023

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Starting from a vibrant bikini set, Disha Patani’s wardrobe is everything bright and colourful!

Dazzling 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

This red-hued strapless gown brings out her natural complexion and adds oomph

Exuding Oomph

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Another case in point is her fiery red corset top with strappy sleeves

Red Hot 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Disha is also a fan of funky colours and this neon-pink set serves as proof

Adding Spice 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Once in a while, she can make a striking case for blues and holographic outfits that grab eyeballs

Right Kind Of Drama

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Nothing screams vibrant more than a hot pink shade and Disha knows how to ace a pink outfit

Nailed It! 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

She looks pretty as a flower in this tangerine-hued mini dress

Pretty As A Daisy

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

The Malang actress makes a stunning case for bright yellows too

Sunshine 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

In a sparkly forest-green gown, Patani ensures that all eyes are on her!

Sparkle & Shine

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Serving us with major blue-hued outfit inspirations, she rocks a ruffle dress with so much ease!

Blues Love

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here