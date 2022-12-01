Disha Patani's gym looks
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
Dec 1, 2022
FASHION
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The actress is flaunting her toned figure in jogging pants and a top
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She is wearing an orange colour crop top and black colour pants
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha is wearing loose half-pants and a front knot tie top
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The actress is wearing a tee and pants for maximum comfort
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She has perfect abs and body as she sweats out in the gym
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She is showing her abs in the picture
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She continuously works in the gym and has achieved this body
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She is wearing ripped top wear as she heads for the gym
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The picture is enough for a fitness freak to get inspired
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha is wearing a white colour tee and pink colour shorts
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.