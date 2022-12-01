Heading 3

Disha Patani's gym looks

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

Dec 1, 2022

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The actress is flaunting her toned figure in jogging pants and a top

Toned body

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She is wearing an orange colour crop top and black colour pants

Exercise

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha is wearing loose half-pants and a front knot tie top

Flying kick

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The actress is wearing a tee and pants for maximum comfort

Stunt

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She has perfect abs and body as she sweats out in the gym

Back workout

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She is showing her abs in the picture

Hello Gorgeous

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She continuously works in the gym and has achieved this body

Workout

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She is wearing ripped top wear as she heads for the gym

Back in shape

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The picture is enough for a fitness freak to get inspired

Flat belly

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha is wearing a white colour tee and pink colour shorts

Work in progress

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here