Nov 18, 2021

FASHION

Disha Patani's hottest bikini looks

Author: Neenaz

The one and only actress who can set fire to the rain is Disha Patani in a ravishing bikini set!

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

Disha Patani in a bikini

Raising the temperature every time she drops a bikini-clad picture, Disha sizzles in a strapless pink bikini set here!

Strapless pink bikini

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

Animal-print bikini set

A pair of animal-print bikini also remains a classic favourite in her beach wardrobe and boy does she look smoking hot in it!

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

Proving that she is the ultimate bikini babe, Disha manages to steal all our attention by sporting a white bikini with golden metallic straps and clasps

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

White bikini with metallic straps

To soak up the sun on a beach, Patani likes to slip into a rust-hued bikini with fringes on it

Fringed bikini set

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

For a sultry beach look, she picks out a neutral-hued strapless bikini set with a white cover-up tied around her waist

Strapless bikini

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

In a dark pink bikini set with abstract prints on it, Disha is ready to set our hearts on fire!

Printed two-piece

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

Channelling her inner Aquaman, she drops a cool yet super hot picture in a bright yellow string bikini

Bright yellow string bikini

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

She looks fresh as ever in a bright red scalloped hem bikini and matching bottoms

Bright red scalloped bikini

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

Last but not the least, her drop-dead gorgeous avatar in this black bikini remains our all-time favourite!

Black bikini

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

