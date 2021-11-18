Nov 18, 2021
FASHION
Disha Patani's hottest bikini looks
Author: Neenaz
The one and only actress who can set fire to the rain is Disha Patani in a ravishing bikini set!Credits: Disha Patani instagram
Disha Patani in a bikini
Raising the temperature every time she drops a bikini-clad picture, Disha sizzles in a strapless pink bikini set here!
Strapless pink bikiniCredits: Disha Patani instagram
Animal-print bikini set
A pair of animal-print bikini also remains a classic favourite in her beach wardrobe and boy does she look smoking hot in it!Credits: Disha Patani instagram
Proving that she is the ultimate bikini babe, Disha manages to steal all our attention by sporting a white bikini with golden metallic straps and claspsCredits: Disha Patani instagram
White bikini with metallic straps
To soak up the sun on a beach, Patani likes to slip into a rust-hued bikini with fringes on it
Fringed bikini setCredits: Disha Patani instagram
For a sultry beach look, she picks out a neutral-hued strapless bikini set with a white cover-up tied around her waist
Strapless bikiniCredits: Disha Patani instagram
In a dark pink bikini set with abstract prints on it, Disha is ready to set our hearts on fire!
Printed two-pieceCredits: Disha Patani instagram
Channelling her inner Aquaman, she drops a cool yet super hot picture in a bright yellow string bikini
Bright yellow string bikiniCredits: Disha Patani instagram
She looks fresh as ever in a bright red scalloped hem bikini and matching bottoms
Bright red scalloped bikiniCredits: Disha Patani instagram
Last but not the least, her drop-dead gorgeous avatar in this black bikini remains our all-time favourite!
Black bikiniCredits: Disha Patani instagram
