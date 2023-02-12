Heading 3

Disha Patani's hottest outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

Fashion

FEB 12, 2023

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

Disha opted for a golden sequinned dress 

All things blingy 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

She looked chic yet classy in this black dress 

Beauty in black 

Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood's Greek God 

Sonam Kapoor's unconventional looks 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

In this lavender dress, the actress looked pretty 

Lavender beauty 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

Her fashion game is on point always 

Strong fashion game 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

The diva looked sensational in this brown short dress 

Stunner 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

She looked drop dead gorgeous in this red strapless gown 

Ravishing in red

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

Her cut-out ensemble is all things hot

So gorgeous 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

Disha wore a green sequinned dress and looked stunning

Sequin drama 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

She paired her backless blingy blue top with denim skirt and looked sexy

Beating the blues

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here