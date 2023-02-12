Disha Patani's hottest outfits
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
Fashion
FEB 12, 2023
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha opted for a golden sequinned dress
All things blingy
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
She looked chic yet classy in this black dress
Beauty in black
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
In this lavender dress, the actress looked pretty
Lavender beauty
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Her fashion game is on point always
Strong fashion game
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
The diva looked sensational in this brown short dress
Stunner
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
She looked drop dead gorgeous in this red strapless gown
Ravishing in red
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Her cut-out ensemble is all things hot
So gorgeous
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha wore a green sequinned dress and looked stunning
Sequin drama
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
She paired her backless blingy blue top with denim skirt and looked sexy
Beating the blues
