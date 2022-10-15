Disha Patani’s hottest swimsuit looks
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 15, 2022
FASHION
Dropping sensuous looks in an array of swimsuits like it’s nobody’s business, Disha left us gasping with her bold look in this black bikini and sheer pants
She posed in a peach-hued bikini set with criss-cross details and set our hearts on fire!
Soaking up the sun after taking a dip in the pool, she looked ravishing in bikini bottoms and a bandeau bikini top
Making the most of sunset hour, she posed for yet another ravishing look, this time in a printed string bikini set
Looking like a real-life aqua woman, Disha raised up the temperature in a white chain-link bikini
And then she showed off her washboard abs and perfect curves in a monochrome red string bikini
The Malang actress looked every bit alluring in her leopard-print two-piece
She soaked up the sun on the beach as she posed in a rust-orange fringe bikini
With a fresh face and an envy-inducing frame, Disha sure knows how to ace the swimsuit better than anyone else!
She looked smoking hot in a black monokini with mesh details
