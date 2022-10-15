Heading 3

Disha Patani’s hottest swimsuit looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Dropping sensuous looks in an array of swimsuits like it’s nobody’s business, Disha left us gasping with her bold look in this black bikini and sheer pants

 Sensuous

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She posed in a peach-hued bikini set with criss-cross details and set our hearts on fire!

Soaring Temperatures

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Soaking up the sun after taking a dip in the pool, she looked ravishing in bikini bottoms and a bandeau bikini top

Ravishing As Hell

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Making the most of sunset hour, she posed for yet another ravishing look, this time in a printed string bikini set

Sunset Hour Pose

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Looking like a real-life aqua woman, Disha raised up the temperature in a white chain-link bikini

Aqua Woman Vibes 

Image: Disha Patani instagram

And then she showed off her washboard abs and perfect curves in a monochrome red string bikini

Perfect Curves

Image: Disha Patani instagram

The Malang actress looked every bit alluring in her leopard-print two-piece

Alluring In Prints

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She soaked up the sun on the beach as she posed in a rust-orange fringe bikini

Fringe Bikini Style

Image: Disha Patani instagram

With a fresh face and an envy-inducing frame, Disha sure knows how to ace the swimsuit better than anyone else!

Bikini Babe

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She looked smoking hot in a black monokini with mesh details

Smoking Hot

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here