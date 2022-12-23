Disha Patani’s
hottest swimsuit looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Baaghi 2 actress is the happiest beach girl in her floral-print pink bikini and a flower in her hair!
Pretty In Florals
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
In a rust-orange fringe bikini set, Disha looks like a bombshell and there’s no denying that!
Fringe Style
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She makes our jaws drop as she documents a selfie wearing an all-black tie-up bikini bottoms and a matching bikini top with a front knot
Jaw Dropping
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She soaks up the sun as she poses against the blue ocean in a bandeau bikini top and high-waist bikini bottoms
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Vacation Style
Leaving us star-struck with her ravishing look in a brown bikini, the diva ensures her vacay look is on point!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She strikes a sensuous pose in a pink bikini featuring scalloped bottoms and a strapless top
Ravishing Much
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She exudes major oomph in this pastel blue bikini top and high-waist bikini bottoms
Exuding Oomph
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She set the temperature soaring in a skimpy leopard-print bikini set
Too Lit
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Her fresh face and envy-inducing frame accentuated by this swimsuit are setting goals!
Inducing Envy
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She shows off her gorgeous curves in a muted-hue bikini set and a white sarong cover-up.
Gorgeous As Always
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.