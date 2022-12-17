Disha Patani's
Love for floral dresses
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 17, 2022
FASHION
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Floral charm
Disha Patani looked stunning as ever in a white floral dress
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani donned a printed white and yellow dress that had floral prints all over it
Keeping it stylish
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani can be seen in a red and white floral dress
Playful yet edgy
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a pretty white floral dress that had ruffles on it
A flirty floral
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a yellow and white dress that had sunflower-dotted on it
Date night ready
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a chic floral dress with knot-detailed shoulders
Comfy-cool
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a white mini dress that came with a cool criss-cross open back
Backless floral dress
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani can be seen in a white strappy maxi dress with a blue floral print
Keeping it flowy
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a tangerine strappy number with lovely floral pink embroidery all over the dress
Easy-breezy
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani opted for a red floral maxi dress from Arpita Mehta
Stunning in red
