Nov 9, 2021
Disha Patani's minimal jewellery pieces
Neenaz
A simple layered necklace remains a favourite in Disha Patani’s minimal accessory collectionCredits: Instagram
Neck stack
Disha undoubtedly prefers to go minimal with her accessory choices, and that’s why she picked out a pair of chandbali earrings to compliment her anarkali
Ethnic jewelleryCredits: Instagram
Her Gen-Z approved outfits are often punctuated with a set of chunky bracelets
Chunky braceletsCredits: Instagram
To complete her ethnic look with minimal accessories, Disha opted for a delicate diamond set with matching drop earrings
Dainty diamond setCredits: Instagram
Taking the minimal route yet again, the ‘Radhe’ actress paired her black bodycon dress with a fine emerald pendant and matching studs
Emerald pendantCredits: Instagram
She likes to adorn her deep-neck breezy dress with nothing but a simple neck chain
Contemporary necklaceCredits: Instagram
Minimal earrings in all shapes and sizes also remain a favourite in her accessory closet
Heart-shaped earringCredits: Instagram
A pair of gold studs with a hint of contemporary style is what she prefers to accessorise her sporty looks with
Natty studsCredits: Instagram
Sometimes, she likes to add some trendy elements to her breezy look by opting for a pair of gold danglers
Cowrie shell danglersCredits: Instagram
Quirky and colourful pendants that look voguish in every way also find a special spot in her collection
Quirky pendants Credits: Instagram
