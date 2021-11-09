Nov 9, 2021

Fashion

Disha Patani's minimal jewellery pieces

A simple layered necklace remains a favourite in Disha Patani’s minimal accessory collection

Credits: Instagram 

Neck stack

Disha undoubtedly prefers to go minimal with her accessory choices, and that’s why she picked out a pair of chandbali earrings to compliment her anarkali

Ethnic jewellery

Credits: Instagram 

Her Gen-Z approved outfits are often punctuated with a set of chunky bracelets

Chunky bracelets

Credits: Instagram 

To complete her ethnic look with minimal accessories, Disha opted for a delicate diamond set with matching drop earrings

Dainty diamond set

Credits: Instagram 

Taking the minimal route yet again, the ‘Radhe’ actress paired her black bodycon dress with a fine emerald pendant and matching studs

Emerald pendant

Credits: Instagram 

She likes to adorn her deep-neck breezy dress with nothing but a simple neck chain

Contemporary necklace

Credits: Instagram 

Minimal earrings in all shapes and sizes also remain a favourite in her accessory closet

Heart-shaped earring

Credits: Instagram 

A pair of gold studs with a hint of contemporary style is what she prefers to accessorise her sporty looks with

Natty studs

Credits: Instagram 

Sometimes, she likes to add some trendy elements to her breezy look by opting for a pair of gold danglers

Cowrie shell danglers

Credits: Instagram 

Quirky and colourful pendants that look voguish in every way also find a special spot in her collection

Quirky pendants 

Credits: Instagram 

