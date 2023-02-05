Disha Patani’s sizzling looks
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
FEB 05, 2023
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Malang actress set temperatures soaring in a slinky sheer dress featuring embellishments and cut-outs
Million Bucks
Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram
The diva turns heads in a red and sand garden print tiered lehenga, a plunging-neck embroidered blouse, and a coordinated dupatta
Desi Glam
Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram
Disha dazzled in a sheer pink saree made with lightweight tulle fabric and accented with crystal embellishments
Hotness Quotient
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She upped the glam quotient in a shimmery thigh-high slit skirt and a cropped deep-neck blouse
Style Quotient
Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram
Her navel-baring ruched skirt and strappy black crop top serve as a sizzling hot outfit
Beauty In Black
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Her gorgeous look in this strapless red dress with a deep plunging neckline is jaw-dropping
Red Romance
Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram
Patani shows off her gorgeous curves in a body-hugging black latex dress
Latex Love
Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram
She is a glam girl in this little sparkly dress with a sensuous sweetheart neckline
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She looks ravishing in these see-through glittery pants and a pink bralette top
Pink Love
