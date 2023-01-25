Disha Patani’s stunning desi looks
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 25, 2023
FASHION
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Taking things up a notch, Disha flaunted her svelte figure in a shimmery pink saree and a plunging-neck blouse embellished with sequins and crystal beads.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Her resplendent look in this mint green floor-length anarkali kurti, pants, and a matching dupatta instantly caught our attention.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
At a friend’s wedding in Udaipur, the Malang star put her fashionable desi foot forward in a pastel Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga with a feather-trimmed dupatta.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Featuring a cropped blouse with mirror-work detailing, her teal sharara set is enough to make an edgy statement at weddings.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She rocked a fuss-free ethnic look in this regal white and golden multi-tiered sharara set from the label Sukriti & Aakriti.
Image: Pinkvilla
Looking pretty as always, Disha stole our hearts as she posed in a beige anarkali with intricate white floral embroidery on it.
Image: Pinkvilla
As she walked down the ramp, our eyes were glued to her fabulous look in this heavily embellished black lehenga.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She exuded diva vibes as she opted for a pastel chrome appliqué saree heavily embroidered with silver threads and mirror work.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Her heavily embroidered lehenga set from the label Falguni & Shane Peacock served as the perfect sartorial pick for a wedding reception.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Radhe actress looked pretty in a mint green set featuring a short blouse and floor-length pants with embroidery all over.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She rocked a pastel pink ensemble that came with Punjabi-style patiala pants and a cut-sleeve kurti.
