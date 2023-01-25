Heading 3

Disha Patani’s stunning desi looks

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 25, 2023

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Taking things up a notch, Disha flaunted her svelte figure in a shimmery pink saree and a plunging-neck blouse embellished with sequins and crystal beads.

Making Jaws Drop 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Her resplendent look in this mint green floor-length anarkali kurti, pants, and a matching dupatta instantly caught our attention. 

Resplendent

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

At a friend’s wedding in Udaipur, the Malang star put her fashionable desi foot forward in a  pastel Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga with a feather-trimmed dupatta.

Edgy Style 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Featuring a cropped blouse with mirror-work detailing, her teal sharara set is enough to make an edgy statement at weddings.

Fuss-free Desi Look

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

She rocked a fuss-free ethnic look in this regal white and golden multi-tiered sharara set from the label Sukriti & Aakriti. 

White Hues

Image: Pinkvilla 

Looking pretty as always, Disha stole our hearts as she posed in a beige anarkali with intricate white floral embroidery on it. 

Pretty As Always

Image: Pinkvilla 

As she walked down the ramp, our eyes were glued to her fabulous look in this heavily embellished black lehenga. 

Beauty In Black

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

She exuded diva vibes as she opted for a pastel chrome appliqué saree heavily embroidered with silver threads and mirror work. 

Pristine Hues

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Her heavily embroidered lehenga set from the label Falguni & Shane Peacock served as the perfect sartorial pick for a wedding reception. 

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

The Radhe actress looked pretty in a mint green set featuring a short blouse and floor-length pants with embroidery all over. 

Stunning As Always

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

She rocked a pastel pink ensemble that came with Punjabi-style patiala pants and a cut-sleeve kurti. 

Pastel Love

