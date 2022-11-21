Disha Patani's
trendy swimwear
Sakshi
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress showed off her sunkissed, toned body in a pretty cute pink leopard-printed bikini with a wrap-around bottom.
Posing in a Calvin Klein bikini top and bottom, Disha looked simply flawless with her bronzed body and tan.
She soaked up the sun in a white bikini set that she paired with a ruffled cover-up and chain-link bottoms.
In a peachy pink-toned bikini with a halter neck top and high-waisted bottoms, the actress looked oh-so-stunning.
Taking full advantage of the summer sunshine, the actress posed for a photo in a white string bikini that she paired with a white cover-up.
The Malang actress looked every bit as alluring as ever in her rustic brown two-piece bikini set.
Taking our breaths away in her baby pink bikini set as she posed with her back to the camera, her v-shaped body and the lustrous tan of her skin were enough to get us hot under the collar.
She oozed hotness as she flaunted her toned body in a cute two-piece bikini that featured frill designs for added drama.
Disha looked sultry and drop-dead gorgeous in an orange bikini that fit her like a glove and featured a white cover-up to match.
She was all about the floral glam for her sunny beach day as she wore a one-piece bikini suit in white with floral prints and a plunging neckline.
