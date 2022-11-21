Heading 3

Disha Patani's
trendy swimwear

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress showed off her sunkissed, toned body in a pretty cute pink leopard-printed bikini with a wrap-around bottom.

Pretty in prints 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Posing in a Calvin Klein bikini top and bottom, Disha looked simply flawless with her bronzed body and tan.

Bronzed babe 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She soaked up the sun in a white bikini set that she paired with a ruffled cover-up and chain-link bottoms.

Beach day

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

In a peachy pink-toned bikini with a halter neck top and high-waisted bottoms, the actress looked oh-so-stunning.

Pretty peaches 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Taking full advantage of the summer sunshine, the actress posed for a photo in a white string bikini that she paired with a white cover-up.

Golden hour 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Malang actress looked every bit as alluring as ever in her rustic brown two-piece bikini set.

Alluring as always 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Taking our breaths away in her baby pink bikini set as she posed with her back to the camera, her v-shaped body and the lustrous tan of her skin were enough to get us hot under the collar.

Hot as hell

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She oozed hotness as she flaunted her toned body in a cute two-piece bikini that featured frill designs for added drama.

Bikini babe 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looked sultry and drop-dead gorgeous in an orange bikini that fit her like a glove and featured a white cover-up to match.

Dropping looks

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She was all about the floral glam for her sunny beach day as she wore a one-piece bikini suit in white with floral prints and a plunging neckline.

Floral prints

