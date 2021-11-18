Nov 18, 2021
Lifestyle
Disha & Rahul Vaidya’s Kashmir diaries
Author: Rishika Shah
The happily married couple flew to Kashmir to ring in Disha Parmar’s birthday, which was on November 11(Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)
Birthday In Kashmir
Dressed in red and black bomber jackets, Rahul and Disha were seen posing on a mountain covered in snow
Love Is In The Mountains (Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)
Winter Cuddles
The couple definitely cannot get enough of each other and we are so in awe of their chemistry(Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)
Disha turned into ‘Kashmir ki Kali’ by wearing a Phirin with traditional Kashmiri jewellery while Rahul wore a black satin robe and sang “Taareef Karun Kya Uski” for his wife
Kashmir Ki Kali(Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)
We all know just how delicious a bowl of hot maggi tastes in the cold weather. Rahul is seen enjoying his instant noodles in the cold
Pahado Waali Maggi(Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)
(Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)
Rahul is seen living most of our dreams as he also enjoyed a hot cup of chai in the freezing cold
Chai Is Love(Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)
Disha Parmar enjoyed a day out in a shikara on the occasion of her 29th birthday
Baby’s Day Out(Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)
The actress and singer enjoyed a romantic moment in the shikara as they embraced their beautiful surroundings
Shikara Love Story(Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)
Disha even posted a beautiful video of her shikara ride and her smile brought joy to all our hearts
Dream Ride(Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)
A selfie in the freezing cold is definitely a must! Disha was all cosy in a black hooded jacket covered in fur
Snowy Selfies(Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)
