Nov 18, 2021

Disha & Rahul Vaidya’s Kashmir diaries 

Author: Rishika Shah 

The happily married couple flew to Kashmir to ring in Disha Parmar’s birthday, which was on November 11

Birthday In Kashmir

Dressed in red and black bomber jackets, Rahul and Disha were seen posing on a mountain covered in snow

Love Is In The Mountains 

Winter Cuddles 

The couple definitely cannot get enough of each other and we are so in awe of their chemistry

Disha turned into ‘Kashmir ki Kali’ by wearing a Phirin with traditional Kashmiri jewellery while Rahul wore a black satin robe and sang “Taareef Karun Kya Uski” for his wife

Kashmir Ki Kali

We all know just how delicious a bowl of hot maggi tastes in the cold weather. Rahul is seen enjoying his instant noodles in the cold

Pahado Waali Maggi

Rahul is seen living most of our dreams as he also enjoyed a hot cup of chai in the freezing cold

Chai Is Love

Disha Parmar enjoyed a day out in a shikara on the occasion of her 29th birthday

Baby’s Day Out

The actress and singer enjoyed a romantic moment in the shikara as they embraced their beautiful surroundings

Shikara Love Story

Disha even posted a beautiful video of her shikara ride and her smile brought joy to all our hearts

Dream Ride

A selfie in the freezing cold is definitely a must! Disha was all cosy in a black hooded jacket covered in fur

Snowy Selfies

