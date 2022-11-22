Heading 3

Disha to Janhvi:
 Divas in tulle outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

NOV 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Abin Varghese

Karisma Kapoor never disappoints with her sartorial choices and this starry black off-shoulder outfit is no exception!

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Shilpa Shetty’s ruffled pink tulle dress has an interesting silhouette.

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Sasha Jairam

Disha Patani looks bewitching in this black tulle gown that has a corset top and layered tulle skirt.

Disha Patani

Image: Sasha Jairam

Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Cinderella in this beautiful ice-blue tulle outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Tejas Nerurkar 

Nora Fatehi takes us back to prom night in this pretty pink tulle dress by Gauri and Nainika.

Nora Fatehi

Image: Sasha Jairam

Alaya F slayed in this see-through green tulle dress which had voluminous ruffles.

Alaya F

Image: Sasha Jairam

Khushi Kapoor tried an unconventional look as she opted for a strapless bikini top, a tulle skirt, and checked pants.

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Ajay Kadam

Sara Ali Khan looks like a princess in this gorgeous blue tulle outfit.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ajay Kadam

Ananya Panday looks ravishing in this asymmetrical, ruffled red tulle dress!

Ananya Panday

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor’s pink tulle dress is great for a date night!

Shanaya Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here