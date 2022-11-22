Disha to Janhvi:
Divas in tulle outfits
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
NOV 22, 2022
FASHION
Image: Abin Varghese
Karisma Kapoor never disappoints with her sartorial choices and this starry black off-shoulder outfit is no exception!
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Shilpa Shetty’s ruffled pink tulle dress has an interesting silhouette.
Image: Sasha Jairam
Disha Patani looks bewitching in this black tulle gown that has a corset top and layered tulle skirt.
Image: Sasha Jairam
Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Cinderella in this beautiful ice-blue tulle outfit.
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Nora Fatehi takes us back to prom night in this pretty pink tulle dress by Gauri and Nainika.
Image: Sasha Jairam
Alaya F slayed in this see-through green tulle dress which had voluminous ruffles.
Image: Sasha Jairam
Khushi Kapoor tried an unconventional look as she opted for a strapless bikini top, a tulle skirt, and checked pants.
Image: Ajay Kadam
Sara Ali Khan looks like a princess in this gorgeous blue tulle outfit.
Image: Ajay Kadam
Ananya Panday looks ravishing in this asymmetrical, ruffled red tulle dress!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor’s pink tulle dress is great for a date night!
