Disha To Sara:

Celebs in a sheer saree

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat looked glamorous in a sheer green embellished saree and a shimmery sleeveless blouse by Sabyasachi

Katrina Kaif

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked sizzling hot in a sheer saree made with lightweight tulle fabric and accented with crystal embellishments

Disha Patani

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet looked ethereal in a red and pink botanical print sheer saree that was clubbed with a white sleeveless blouse

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress donned a striking sheer saree with geometric prints and multi-coloured sequins scattered all over

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked lovely in a pear green organza sheer saree from the shelves of Torani

Kiara Advani

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP served some major fashion goals as she picked out a monochrome black sheer saree and a full-sleeve black blouse

Deepika Padukone

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jackie looks like a vision in this lacey white sheer saree bearing dainty bead details, by Rose Room

Jacqueline Fernandez 

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The Shamshera actress took our breaths away as she posed in a lovely sheer yellow saree

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Mala stole the show as she stepped out in an embellished white sheer saree paired with a pearl-diamond bustier, a clutch, and pearl earrings

Malaika Arora

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa exuded classic glam in a white sheer organza saree and a floral blouse

Shilpa Shetty

