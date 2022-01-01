Disha To Sara:
Celebs in a sheer saree
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat looked glamorous in a sheer green embellished saree and a shimmery sleeveless blouse by Sabyasachi
Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress looked sizzling hot in a sheer saree made with lightweight tulle fabric and accented with crystal embellishments
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet looked ethereal in a red and pink botanical print sheer saree that was clubbed with a white sleeveless blouse
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress donned a striking sheer saree with geometric prints and multi-coloured sequins scattered all over
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked lovely in a pear green organza sheer saree from the shelves of Torani
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP served some major fashion goals as she picked out a monochrome black sheer saree and a full-sleeve black blouse
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jackie looks like a vision in this lacey white sheer saree bearing dainty bead details, by Rose Room
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Shamshera actress took our breaths away as she posed in a lovely sheer yellow saree
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Mala stole the show as she stepped out in an embellished white sheer saree paired with a pearl-diamond bustier, a clutch, and pearl earrings
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa exuded classic glam in a white sheer organza saree and a floral blouse
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde's steal-worthy dresses
Princess look
Princess look