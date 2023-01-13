Heading 3

Disha To Sara: Celebs in swimsuits

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 13, 2023

FASHION

Source: Disha Patani Instagram 

A fan of swimsuits, Disha flaunts her gorgeous curves in this solid black bikini

Disha Patani

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

The Atrangi Re actress enjoys her vacation in a cutesy floral-print bikini set

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The starlet enjoys the Capri sun in white floral-print high-waist bikini bottoms and a matching bikini top

Ananya Panday

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia wore a pastel-hued striped bikini while enjoying her day at the beach

Alia Bhatt

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi makes a bold case for swimsuits in this floral-print monokini and a matching bucket hat 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina’s summer style in these high-waisted bikini bottoms and a plunging-neck bikini top is on point

Katrina Kaif

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Shanaya opted for a sleek blue bikini set to enjoy a relaxed day by the pool in Dubai

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi kept things ravishing in a lilac-hued bikini set and a matching cover-up 

Khushi Kapoor

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara is an island baby in this printed monokini with a halter neck

Tara Sutaria

