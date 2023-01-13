Disha To Sara: Celebs in swimsuits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 13, 2023
FASHION
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
A fan of swimsuits, Disha flaunts her gorgeous curves in this solid black bikini
Disha Patani
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress enjoys her vacation in a cutesy floral-print bikini set
Sara Ali Khan
Disha to Sara: Divas in exotic swimsuits
Alia to Kiara: Celeb-inspired swimsuits
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet enjoys the Capri sun in white floral-print high-waist bikini bottoms and a matching bikini top
Ananya Panday
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia wore a pastel-hued striped bikini while enjoying her day at the beach
Alia Bhatt
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi makes a bold case for swimsuits in this floral-print monokini and a matching bucket hat
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina’s summer style in these high-waisted bikini bottoms and a plunging-neck bikini top is on point
Katrina Kaif
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya opted for a sleek blue bikini set to enjoy a relaxed day by the pool in Dubai
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi kept things ravishing in a lilac-hued bikini set and a matching cover-up
Khushi Kapoor
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara is an island baby in this printed monokini with a halter neck
Tara Sutaria
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.