Disha to Sara:
Divas in exotic swimsuits
pinkvilla
SAKSHI
SINGH
SEPT 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress enjoyed the waves while wearing a neon pink strapless swimsuit that showed off her toned body
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Panghat star looked stunning in a black and red printed swimsuit which she paired with a matching wrap-around skirt
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Bramhastra actress looked amazingly hot in this leopard-printed swimsuit showing off her slim waist
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The liger actress looked stunning in a blue bikini set and some flats, accessorized with an orange shrug
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
With the pool as the backdrop, the Chaka Chak star made a stunning fashion statement in this neon, multicolored swimsuit
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Enjoying the Dubai skyline in an amazing infinity pool, she looked incredibly hot in a blue bikini set that matched the colors of the pool
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a blue bikini paired with a white shrug set that showed off her toned midsection abs
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
The dream girl actress sported a neon pink swimsuit set while frisking on the pool’s side and enjoying the winds
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress flaunted her stunning curves while posing on the beach in a white and blue printed swimsuit, looking hot and seductive
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She wore a lovely lavender bikini set that emphasized her toned midsection, and her natural curls looked even cuter
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha Patani loves going back to black