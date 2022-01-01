Heading 3

Disha to Sara:

Divas in exotic swimsuits

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress enjoyed the waves while wearing a neon pink strapless swimsuit that showed off her toned body

Disha Patani

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Panghat star looked stunning in a black and red printed swimsuit which she paired with a matching wrap-around skirt

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Bramhastra actress looked amazingly hot in this leopard-printed swimsuit showing off her slim waist

Mouni Roy

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The liger actress looked stunning in a blue bikini set and some flats, accessorized with an orange shrug

Ananya Panday

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

With the pool as the backdrop, the Chaka Chak star made a stunning fashion statement in this neon, multicolored swimsuit

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Enjoying the Dubai skyline in an amazing infinity pool, she looked incredibly hot in a blue bikini set that matched the colors of the pool

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a blue bikini paired with a white shrug set that showed off her toned midsection abs

Katrina Kaif

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

The dream girl actress sported a neon pink swimsuit set while frisking on the pool’s side and enjoying the winds

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress flaunted her stunning curves while posing on the beach in a white and blue printed swimsuit, looking hot and seductive

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She wore a lovely lavender bikini set that emphasized her toned midsection, and her natural curls looked even cuter

Khushi Kapoor

