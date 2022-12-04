Disha To Tara:
Celebs love a mini skirt
Neenaz Akhtar
Dec 4, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress kept her style effortlessly chic in a ruffled green mini skirt paired with a floral corset top during her movie promotions.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Disha set the temperatures soaring in a mini denim skirt and a sexy scarf top during an outing in the city.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star rocked a fusion look by wearing a crisp white shirt with a shimmery mini skirt.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP bowled us over with her smoking hot look in this neon green mini skirt and a black leather blazer.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress made a show-stopping statement with her black and white mini skirt and a black cropped blouse.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti rocked a party-ready monotone look by pairing her asymmetric silver skirt with a white ruffled blouse.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara looked chic in an embellished mini skirt that was put together with a graphic-print shirt and a denim jacket.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Love Aaj Kal actress aced a chic jazzy look in this black and white skirt with embellishments and a black crop top.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet looked adorable yet chic in a pleated mini skirt and a ribbed crop top.
Image: Pinkvilla
Kat styled a bright, sunshine yellow leather skirt with a retro polka-dot top, golden hoops, and matching stilettos for a simple yet glam look.
