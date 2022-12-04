Heading 3

Disha To Tara:
Celebs love a mini skirt

Neenaz Akhtar

Dec 4, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress kept her style effortlessly chic in a ruffled green mini skirt paired with a floral corset top during her movie promotions.

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

Disha set the temperatures soaring in a mini denim skirt and a sexy scarf top during an outing in the city. 

Disha Patani

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

The Dhadkan star rocked a fusion look by wearing a crisp white shirt with a shimmery mini skirt.

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP bowled us over with her smoking hot look in this neon green mini skirt and a black leather blazer. 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress made a show-stopping statement with her black and white mini skirt and a black cropped blouse. 

Tara Sutaria

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti rocked a party-ready monotone look by pairing her asymmetric silver skirt with a white ruffled blouse. 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Kiara looked chic in an embellished mini skirt that was put together with a graphic-print shirt and a denim jacket. 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Love Aaj Kal actress aced a chic jazzy look in this black and white skirt with embellishments and a black crop top.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet looked adorable yet chic in a pleated mini skirt and a ribbed crop top.

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Kat styled a bright, sunshine yellow leather skirt with a retro polka-dot top, golden hoops, and matching stilettos for a simple yet glam look.

Katrina Kaif

