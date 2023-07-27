Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 27, 2023

Divas in Manish Malhotra sarees

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram 

Alia looked beautiful as always in a pink and neon colour-block saree

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

Kriti redefined glamour in a vintage white saree and a pearl bodice

Kriti Sanon

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya looked gorgeous in a dazzling red drape by the ace designer

Image: Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram 

Ananya looked festive-ready in an ice-blue georgette saree embellished with delicate pearls

Ananya Panday

Image: Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram 

The Jab We Met star made a striking style statement in a sparkly pink saree

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Katrina is the prettiest wedding guest in a chiffon saree bearing delicate embroidery

Katrina Kaif

Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram 

Shraddha looked spectacular in a signature Diffuse saree

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram

Janhvi exuded glam in a white saree bedecked with iridescent sequins

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The Kabir Singh actress turned heads in a fluid metallic Manish Malhotra saree 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram

Malaika was draped to perfection in a blazing gold cocktail saree

Malaika Arora 

