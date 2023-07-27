pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 27, 2023
Divas in Manish Malhotra sarees
Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
Alia looked beautiful as always in a pink and neon colour-block saree
Alia Bhatt
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Kriti redefined glamour in a vintage white saree and a pearl bodice
Kriti Sanon
Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya looked gorgeous in a dazzling red drape by the ace designer
Image: Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram
Ananya looked festive-ready in an ice-blue georgette saree embellished with delicate pearls
Ananya Panday
Image: Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram
The Jab We Met star made a striking style statement in a sparkly pink saree
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina is the prettiest wedding guest in a chiffon saree bearing delicate embroidery
Katrina Kaif
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
Shraddha looked spectacular in a signature Diffuse saree
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram
Janhvi exuded glam in a white saree bedecked with iridescent sequins
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress turned heads in a fluid metallic Manish Malhotra saree
Kiara Advani
Image: Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram
Malaika was draped to perfection in a blazing gold cocktail saree
Malaika Arora
