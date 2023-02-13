Divas acing earthy brown outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 13, 2023
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet served some winter-style inspiration in this all-brown leather outfit and matching brown shoes
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress aced the androgynous fashion in a brown pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette
Ananya Panday
Image: Pinkvilla
The Ek Villain Returns actress looked gorgeous in a strappy brown dress with a plunging neckline
Tara Sutaria
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Darlings actor kept things snazzy yet comfy in a little brown wrap-around dress
Alia Bhatt
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
the Good Luck Jerry brought her A-game to the table in this head-turning number
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The Barfi actress upped the glam quotient in a shiny brown double-breasted blazer dress
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made quite a case for this stunning brown Max Mara pantsuit
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika took the monochrome route in a classic yet chic beige shirt and pants combo
Deepika Padukone
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Kiara looked adorable in a mini floral dress that is perfect for an evening date
