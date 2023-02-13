Heading 3

Divas acing earthy brown outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 13, 2023

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The starlet served some winter-style inspiration in this all-brown leather outfit and matching brown shoes

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress aced the androgynous fashion in a brown pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette 

Ananya Panday

Celebs who love orange-hued outfits

Celebs who prove orange is the new black

Image: Pinkvilla

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked gorgeous in a strappy brown dress with a plunging neckline

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Darlings actor kept things snazzy yet comfy in a little brown wrap-around dress

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

the Good Luck Jerry brought her A-game to the table in this head-turning number 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The Barfi actress upped the glam quotient in a shiny brown double-breasted blazer dress 

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made quite a case for this stunning brown Max Mara pantsuit

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika took the monochrome route in a classic yet chic beige shirt and pants combo

Deepika Padukone

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor


Kiara looked adorable in a mini floral dress that is perfect for an evening date 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here