Neenaz Akhtar 

DEC 16, 2022

Deepika Padukone

Taking denim style up a notch, Deepika aced the denim-on-denim trend in a coordinated green jacket and jeans set from the Levi'sXDeepika Padukone collection

Also a fan of the classic blue shade, the diva rocked a pair of denim trousers with a cut-sleeve bodysuit during the promotion of her movie

Shaleena Nathani

Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in a Kanika Goyal Label's all-denim co-ord that is edgy and eccentric at the same time

Kriti Sanon 

An abstract printed denim pantsuit is Sona’s version of acing the denim-on-denim trend and we are impressed! 

Sonakshi Sinha

Shanaya Kapoor’s denim-on-denim look featured an oversized Balenciaga denim jacket reverse-styled in an edgy way and a pair of baggy jeans with a paper waist finish

Shanaya Kapoor

Kiara looked super cool in a faded blue denim skirt and jacket set, and a lavender graphic-print tee

Kiara Advani

She understood the assignment as she posed in a pair of printed denim pants and a monotone waistcoat

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Making a ravishing case for denim in white, Ananya rocked a three-piece set that comprised denim pants, a cropped jacket, and a denim bralette

Ananya Panday

Janhvi Kapoor looked chic in a blue denim corset top and a pair of distressed denim pants

Janhvi Kapoor

The diva ensured her style is perfect in a snazzy tone-on-tone denim set 

Priyanka Chopra

