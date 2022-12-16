Divas acing the
denim-on-denim trend
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone
Taking denim style up a notch, Deepika aced the denim-on-denim trend in a coordinated green jacket and jeans set from the Levi'sXDeepika Padukone collection
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Also a fan of the classic blue shade, the diva rocked a pair of denim trousers with a cut-sleeve bodysuit during the promotion of her movie
Shaleena Nathani
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in a Kanika Goyal Label's all-denim co-ord that is edgy and eccentric at the same time
Kriti Sanon
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
An abstract printed denim pantsuit is Sona’s version of acing the denim-on-denim trend and we are impressed!
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor’s denim-on-denim look featured an oversized Balenciaga denim jacket reverse-styled in an edgy way and a pair of baggy jeans with a paper waist finish
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara looked super cool in a faded blue denim skirt and jacket set, and a lavender graphic-print tee
Kiara Advani
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She understood the assignment as she posed in a pair of printed denim pants and a monotone waistcoat
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Making a ravishing case for denim in white, Ananya rocked a three-piece set that comprised denim pants, a cropped jacket, and a denim bralette
Ananya Panday
Image: Lakshmi Lehr
Janhvi Kapoor looked chic in a blue denim corset top and a pair of distressed denim pants
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Getty Images
The diva ensured her style is perfect in a snazzy tone-on-tone denim set
Priyanka Chopra
