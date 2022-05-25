Fashion

Nora To Alia: Divas in floral saree

Kiara Advani

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked like springtime come alive in a beautiful pink floral print saree by Varun Bahl.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image : Janhvi Kapoor instagram

The Roohi actress hopped on the bandwagon and showed her styling prowess in a lovely green floral print saree from the shelves of Anita Dongre.

In a beauteous blooming saree with multicolour floral motifs, the Mimi star showed us what floral paradise dreams are made of!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Kriti Sanon

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star looked absolutely dreamy in a peach organza saree with multi-coloured flowers printed all over it.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Deepika Padukone

DP gave us major saree goals in an exquisite red floral print number that she wore with a floral hairdo.

Image: Picchika by Urvashi Sethi Instagram

Rakul was a sight to behold in this off-white silk saree with handpainted cherry red bougainvillaea flowers on it.

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Kat looked pretty as she posed in a pastel pink Sabyasachi saree with delicate floral prints on it.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora Fatehi

The Kusu Kusu star looked like royalty in a floral-print organza saree and dainty layers of the pearl.

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Lolo looked stunning in a bright yellow signature Sabyasachi saree that is replete with multi-colour floral prints.

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Desi kudi at heart, the Sky Is Pink actress looked nothing short of elegant in a black floral print saree by Sabyasachi.

Priyanka Chopra

