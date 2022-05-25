Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAY 25, 2022
Nora To Alia: Divas in floral saree
Kiara Advani
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked like springtime come alive in a beautiful pink floral print saree by Varun Bahl.
Janhvi Kapoor
Image : Janhvi Kapoor instagram
The Roohi actress hopped on the bandwagon and showed her styling prowess in a lovely green floral print saree from the shelves of Anita Dongre.
In a beauteous blooming saree with multicolour floral motifs, the Mimi star showed us what floral paradise dreams are made of!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Kriti Sanon
The Gangubai Kathiawadi star looked absolutely dreamy in a peach organza saree with multi-coloured flowers printed all over it.
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Deepika Padukone
DP gave us major saree goals in an exquisite red floral print number that she wore with a floral hairdo.
Image: Picchika by Urvashi Sethi Instagram
Rakul was a sight to behold in this off-white silk saree with handpainted cherry red bougainvillaea flowers on it.
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Kat looked pretty as she posed in a pastel pink Sabyasachi saree with delicate floral prints on it.
Katrina Kaif
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora Fatehi
The Kusu Kusu star looked like royalty in a floral-print organza saree and dainty layers of the pearl.
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Lolo looked stunning in a bright yellow signature Sabyasachi saree that is replete with multi-colour floral prints.
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Desi kudi at heart, the Sky Is Pink actress looked nothing short of elegant in a black floral print saree by Sabyasachi.
Priyanka Chopra
