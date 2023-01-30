Divas in a
black cut-out dress
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 30, 2023
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediyaa actress is the ultimate style icon in her black midi dress featuring intricate cut-out details around the neck and midriff
Kriti Sanon
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star left us star-struck with her sensuous look in a black cut-out dress from the label Elisabetta Franchi.
Anushka Sharma
Ananya Panday’s chicest outfits
Katrina Kaif’s best looks in a saree
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress exuded oomph in a sexy black dress with a slit across the thigh and cut-outs around the midriff
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress looked ravishing in a small black dress with an intricate cut-out around the midriff area
Ananya Panday
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet set temperatures soaring as she posed in a black cut-out dress with a side slit
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi left us swooning over her bold look in a black maxi dress with a cut-out detail that revealed her toned abs
Bhumi Pednekar
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress brought some sass in a bustier-style dress with a geometric cut-out detail placed along the midriff
Kiara Advani
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress made jaws drop in this bold black gown with cutouts on the waist, a thigh-high slit on the side, and a plunging neckline
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora brought the glam factor in a mini black dress with a cut-out detail placed right on her midriff
Nora Fatehi
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.