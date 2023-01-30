Heading 3

The Bhediyaa actress is the ultimate style icon in her black midi dress featuring intricate cut-out details around the neck and midriff

Kriti Sanon

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star left us star-struck with her sensuous look in a black cut-out dress from the label Elisabetta Franchi. 

Anushka Sharma

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress exuded oomph in a sexy black dress with a slit across the thigh and cut-outs around the midriff

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress looked ravishing in a small black dress with an intricate cut-out around the midriff area

Ananya Panday

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The starlet set temperatures soaring as she posed in a black cut-out dress with a side slit

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi left us swooning over her bold look in a black maxi dress with a cut-out detail that revealed her toned abs

Bhumi Pednekar

Source: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress brought some sass in a bustier-style dress with a geometric cut-out detail placed along the midriff 

Kiara Advani

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress made jaws drop in this bold black gown with cutouts on the waist, a thigh-high slit on the side, and a plunging neckline

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora brought the glam factor in a mini black dress with a cut-out detail placed right on her midriff

Nora Fatehi 

