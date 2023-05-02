Heading 3

Divas in floral outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 02, 2023

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress makes a gorgeous case for florals in this custom-made floral dress by Gauri & Nainika

Deepika Padukone

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti is a sight to behold in this fit-and-flare white dress adorned with floral prints

Kriti Sanon

Image: Mishru Official instagram 

Sara Ali Khan

The Atrangi Re actress looked charming in a floral gradient lehenga from the label Mishru 

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram 

Kat looked resplendent in a gorgeous white floral lehenga by Sabyasachi 

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

The Liger actress looked stunning in a white Torani lehenga featuring a print play of floral and chevron

Ananya Panday

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked glamorous in a vibrant floral skirt and top co-ord set

Nora Fatehi

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sona exuded festive vibes in a vibrant lime green floral two-piece

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam looked radiant in a two-piece floral co-ord ensemble by Emilia Wickstead

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Image: Ami Patel instagram 

Alia exuded desi glam in a floral print saree organza saree 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha kept her look easy and fresh in a white dress with blue floral motifs on it

Disha Patani

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here