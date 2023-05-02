Divas in floral outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 02, 2023
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress makes a gorgeous case for florals in this custom-made floral dress by Gauri & Nainika
Deepika Padukone
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti is a sight to behold in this fit-and-flare white dress adorned with floral prints
Kriti Sanon
Image: Mishru Official instagram
Sara Ali Khan
The Atrangi Re actress looked charming in a floral gradient lehenga from the label Mishru
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Kat looked resplendent in a gorgeous white floral lehenga by Sabyasachi
Katrina Kaif
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
The Liger actress looked stunning in a white Torani lehenga featuring a print play of floral and chevron
Ananya Panday
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked glamorous in a vibrant floral skirt and top co-ord set
Nora Fatehi
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sona exuded festive vibes in a vibrant lime green floral two-piece
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam looked radiant in a two-piece floral co-ord ensemble by Emilia Wickstead
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Alia exuded desi glam in a floral print saree organza saree
Alia Bhatt
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha kept her look easy and fresh in a white dress with blue floral motifs on it
Disha Patani
