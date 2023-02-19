Heading 3

Divas in monochrome mini dresses

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha oozed oomph in an embellished monochrome lilac dress from Itrh

Disha Patani

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Janhvi made a snazzy fashion moment in this mini white dress with a plunging neckline

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon took things up a notch in this short neon dress with a cut-out detail

Kriti Sanon

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

The Pathaan actress set temperatures soaring in a little black leather dress

Deepika Padukone

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The SOTY 2 actress brought the heat in a strapless white body-hugging dress

Tara Sutaria

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

The Saaho actress brings the right amount of sass and glam in this little white dress

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The starlet exudes ultra-glam vibes in a short sparkly blue dress with an off-shoulder neckline

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia adds a pop of hue to her wardrobe by opting for this bright yellow mini dress

Alia Bhatt

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Kabir Singh star looked every bit gorgeous in this strapless blue dress with a corseted bodice

Kiara Advani

