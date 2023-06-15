pinkvilla
JUNE 15, 2023
Divas in off-shoulder dresses
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Ananya looked stunning in a draped ivory number with an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline
Ananya Panday
Shilpa looked blazing hot in an off-shoulder mini dress with ruffle details
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Sooryavanshi actress looked beautiful in an off-shoulder white tulle dress
Katrina Kaif
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Kriti kept things ultra-chic in a white midi dress
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked breath-taking in an off-shoulder white ensemble
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara looked chic in an off-shoulder plaid dress
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora exuded glam in an off-shoulder white dress with a thigh-high slit
Nora Fatehi
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The diva looked stunning in an off-shoulder white number
Anushka
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika loked like a vision in this dramatic white off-shoulder gown
Malaika Arora
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked stunning in a red off-shoulder bodycon dress by Self Portrait
Shanaya Kapoor
