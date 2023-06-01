Heading 3

Divas in pearly white drapes

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon looked beautiful as always in a vintage white Manish Malhotra saree and a pearl bodice

Kriti Sanon

Image: Mala and Kinnary India Instagram

Malla served an iconic desi look in a feather and pearl drape

Malaika Arora

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika looked absolutely spectacular in a gorgeous white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Deepika Padukone

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked simply ethereal in a beautiful white saree with an embroidered border

Alia Bhatt

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Janhvi brought her glam game to the table in a pristine white saree embellished with iridescent sequins

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam exudes charm in an embroidered sheer white saree paired with a white shrug

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The diva looked gorgeous in an embellished white saree

Kiara Advani

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Karisma served some festive style goals in a stunning ivory saree with zari floral work

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi looked stunning in an unconventionally draped all-white saree

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani looked radiant in a semi-sheer white saree and a sleeveless blouse

Vaani Kapoor

