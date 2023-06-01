pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 01, 2023
Divas in pearly white drapes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon looked beautiful as always in a vintage white Manish Malhotra saree and a pearl bodice
Kriti Sanon
Image: Mala and Kinnary India Instagram
Malla served an iconic desi look in a feather and pearl drape
Malaika Arora
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika looked absolutely spectacular in a gorgeous white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Deepika Padukone
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked simply ethereal in a beautiful white saree with an embroidered border
Alia Bhatt
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Janhvi brought her glam game to the table in a pristine white saree embellished with iridescent sequins
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam exudes charm in an embroidered sheer white saree paired with a white shrug
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The diva looked gorgeous in an embellished white saree
Kiara Advani
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Karisma served some festive style goals in a stunning ivory saree with zari floral work
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi looked stunning in an unconventionally draped all-white saree
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani looked radiant in a semi-sheer white saree and a sleeveless blouse
Vaani Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.