JUNE 09, 2023

Divas in pretty pink ethnic wear

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma is a sight to behold in this pre-draped blush-pink drape by Anamika Khanna 

Karisma Kapoor


Kriti looked stunning in a pastel pink Shivan & Narresh sharara

Kriti Sanon

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Kareena brought desi glam to the table in a shimmery pink saree by Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia looked gorgeous in a vibrant pink and gold kurta and sharara

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The Dhadak actress made a striking case for sheer sarees in a pink number

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram

Ananya kept things modern in a blush-pink plissé skirt and a hand-embroidered bustier

Ananya Panday

Image: Raw Mango Instagram 

Deepika looked graceful as always in a fuchsia pink saree with a striking gold border 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The Hero actress looked like a garden of dreams in this blush pink floral lehenga 

Athiya Shetty

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked festive-ready in a hot pink solid chromatic drape from Raw Mango

Katrina Kaif

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa opted for a pre-draped rani pink organza sharara saree

Shilpa Shetty

