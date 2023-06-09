pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 09, 2023
Divas in pretty pink ethnic wear
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma is a sight to behold in this pre-draped blush-pink drape by Anamika Khanna
Karisma Kapoor
Kriti looked stunning in a pastel pink Shivan & Narresh sharara
Kriti Sanon
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kareena brought desi glam to the table in a shimmery pink saree by Manish Malhotra
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia looked gorgeous in a vibrant pink and gold kurta and sharara
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The Dhadak actress made a striking case for sheer sarees in a pink number
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram
Ananya kept things modern in a blush-pink plissé skirt and a hand-embroidered bustier
Ananya Panday
Image: Raw Mango Instagram
Deepika looked graceful as always in a fuchsia pink saree with a striking gold border
Deepika Padukone
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The Hero actress looked like a garden of dreams in this blush pink floral lehenga
Athiya Shetty
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked festive-ready in a hot pink solid chromatic drape from Raw Mango
Katrina Kaif
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa opted for a pre-draped rani pink organza sharara saree
Shilpa Shetty
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.