Divas in sequin blue outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 07, 2023

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star looked stunning in a heavily embellished royal blue lehenga by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla 

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Alaya F Instagram 


Alaya looked ravishing in a stunning blue metallic dress by Amit Aggarwal

Alaya F 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress looked party-ready in a sequined blue saree and a strappy-sleeve blouse

Deepika Padukone

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon exuded glam vibes in this sequined blue bodycon dress and pink heels

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Babli Bouncer actress amped things up in a custom-made blue concept saree by Amit Aggarwal

Tamanaah Bhatia

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

The Jab We Met actress dialled up the drama in this shimmery ink-blue sequin gown by Raisa Vanessa

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked gorgeous in these sequinned blue pants and a printed full-sleeve top

Katrina Kaif

Image: Getty Images

The Midnights singer looked glamorous in a midnight blue off-shoulder gown 

Taylor Swift

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez turned heads in a sparkling blue cut-out gown 

Selena Gomez

