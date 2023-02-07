Divas in sequin blue outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 07, 2023
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star looked stunning in a heavily embellished royal blue lehenga by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya looked ravishing in a stunning blue metallic dress by Amit Aggarwal
Alaya F
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress looked party-ready in a sequined blue saree and a strappy-sleeve blouse
Deepika Padukone
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon exuded glam vibes in this sequined blue bodycon dress and pink heels
Kriti Sanon
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Babli Bouncer actress amped things up in a custom-made blue concept saree by Amit Aggarwal
Tamanaah Bhatia
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
The Jab We Met actress dialled up the drama in this shimmery ink-blue sequin gown by Raisa Vanessa
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked gorgeous in these sequinned blue pants and a printed full-sleeve top
Katrina Kaif
Image: Getty Images
The Midnights singer looked glamorous in a midnight blue off-shoulder gown
Taylor Swift
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez turned heads in a sparkling blue cut-out gown
Selena Gomez
