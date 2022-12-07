Heading 3

Divas in striped outfits

lubna
khan

DEC 7, 2022

FASHION

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

For her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Katrina Kaif opted for a black and white striped wrap shirt dress

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Wanna opt for a quirky striped look? Take notes from Kriti Sanon!

Kriti Sanon

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor strikes the perfect balance between style and comfort in this striped co-ord set

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Striped black and white knit sweater is a stylish, must-have winter staple

Alia Bhatt

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Tara opted for a grey and white striped oversized cape with matching baggy pants, and paired it with a striped bralette underneath!

Tara Sutaria

Image: Mayur Butwani

Not just western outfits, striped sarees look really stunning too! This picture is proof

Genelia D’Souza

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor’s vibrant striped saree is a great pick for the festive season!

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh exudes elegance in this striped gray and white saree paired with a white blouse with sheer exaggerated sleeves

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s colourful striped co-ord set is a great pick for a day out with friends

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee Pannu’s striped bikini and trousers set is just perfect for a beach outing

Taapsee Pannu

