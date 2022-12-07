Divas in striped outfits
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
For her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Katrina Kaif opted for a black and white striped wrap shirt dress
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Wanna opt for a quirky striped look? Take notes from Kriti Sanon!
Kriti Sanon
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor strikes the perfect balance between style and comfort in this striped co-ord set
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Striped black and white knit sweater is a stylish, must-have winter staple
Alia Bhatt
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Tara opted for a grey and white striped oversized cape with matching baggy pants, and paired it with a striped bralette underneath!
Tara Sutaria
Image: Mayur Butwani
Not just western outfits, striped sarees look really stunning too! This picture is proof
Genelia D’Souza
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor’s vibrant striped saree is a great pick for the festive season!
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
Fatima Sana Shaikh exudes elegance in this striped gray and white saree paired with a white blouse with sheer exaggerated sleeves
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s colourful striped co-ord set is a great pick for a day out with friends
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee Pannu’s striped bikini and trousers set is just perfect for a beach outing
Taapsee Pannu
