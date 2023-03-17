Divas in stunning blue ethnic outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 17, 2023
Source:Namrata Deepak Instagram
The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress redefines elegance in a beautiful sky-blue saree
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress upped the desi glam factor in an indigo blue sharara set
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Tiger Zinda Hai actress kept her look simple and fuss-free in a soothing powder-blue drape
Katrina Kaif
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress looked radiant in a peacock blue sharara bedecked with embroidered antique work
Kiara Advani
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediyaa actress decked up in a gorgeous sheer blue saree by Manish Malhotra
Kriti Sanon
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress took our breaths away in an embroidered blue lehenga featuring floral designs
Tara Sutaria
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia is the perfect bridesmaid in this sparkly blue sharara saree and minimal accessories
Alia Bhatt
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress looked stunning in a blue Bandhini saree designed by Anita Dongre
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress made heads turn in a sparkly sequined blue saree by Sabyasachi
Deepika Padukone
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looked ravishing in a muted blue ensemble from Mayyur Girotra Couture
Shilpa Shetty
