Divas in stunning blue ethnic outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 17, 2023

Source:Namrata Deepak Instagram

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress redefines elegance in a beautiful sky-blue saree 

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress upped the desi glam factor in an indigo blue sharara set 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress kept her look simple and fuss-free in a soothing powder-blue drape

Katrina Kaif

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress looked radiant in a peacock blue sharara bedecked with embroidered antique work 

Kiara Advani

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bhediyaa actress decked up in a gorgeous sheer blue saree by Manish Malhotra 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The actress took our breaths away in an embroidered blue lehenga featuring floral designs 

Tara Sutaria

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia is the perfect bridesmaid in this sparkly blue sharara saree and minimal accessories

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress looked stunning in a blue Bandhini saree designed by Anita Dongre

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

The Pathaan actress made heads turn in a sparkly sequined blue saree by Sabyasachi 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looked ravishing in a muted blue ensemble from Mayyur Girotra Couture

Shilpa Shetty

