JUNE 06, 2023
Divas in summery co-ords
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress aced summer style in a bright-hued co-ord
Sara Ali Khan
Janhvi showed us how to look vacay-ready in a floral-printed bikini and a matching sarong
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked relaxed and chic in a beige co-ord set
Ananya Panday
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara exuded cool-girl vibes in a pair of white cargo trousers and a matching zip-up crop top
Kiara Advani
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked adorable in this floral-print skirt and a matching crop top
Nora Fatehi
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Katrina exuded fresh and relaxed vibes in a floral print co-ord and a striped cover-up
Katrina Kaif
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked chic in a monochrome mint green co-ord set
Kriti Sanon
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi dialled up the drama in a strappy yellow top and matching mid-rise pants
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi looked vibrant and festive-ready in a lime green Indo-western outfit
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Darlings actress served some summer style goals in a blue checkered co-ord set
Alia Bhatt
