Divas in thigh-high slit gowns

Lubna
Khan

NOV 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vaishnav Praveen

Janhvi Kapoor amped up the glam quotient at an event in Dubai in this sultry champagne gold gown with a thigh-high slit.

 Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Mrunal Thakur dazzled in a shimmery black backless gown with a thigh-high slit at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Rahul Jhangiani

Ananya Panday looks mesmerizing in this aqua blue satin gown with a slit.

Ananya Panday

Image: Sheldon Santos

Tara Sutaria knows how to keep her looks minimal yet chic and she stuns in this black gown with a thigh-high slit.

Tara Sutaria

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani is a ray of sunshine in this shimmery yellow gown.

Kiara Advani

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Kriti Sanon is a fashion diva and never fails to amaze us with her sartorial choices.

Kriti Sanon

 Image: Visual Affairs Photography

Alaya F was all glamour in this chic beige gown ruffled gown with a thigh-high slit.

Alaya F

Image: Prasad Naaik

Sara Ali Khan raised the temperature in a black cut-out thigh-grazing slit gown at Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

The thigh-high slit adds to the oomph of Kareena’s blingy blue outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Shivangi Kulkarni

Rakul Preet Singh’s silver gown has an interesting silhouette!

Rakul Preet Singh

