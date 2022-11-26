Divas in thigh-high slit gowns
Lubna
Khan
NOV 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Vaishnav Praveen
Janhvi Kapoor amped up the glam quotient at an event in Dubai in this sultry champagne gold gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Pinkvilla
Mrunal Thakur dazzled in a shimmery black backless gown with a thigh-high slit at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.
Image: Rahul Jhangiani
Ananya Panday looks mesmerizing in this aqua blue satin gown with a slit.
Image: Sheldon Santos
Tara Sutaria knows how to keep her looks minimal yet chic and she stuns in this black gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani is a ray of sunshine in this shimmery yellow gown.
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Kriti Sanon is a fashion diva and never fails to amaze us with her sartorial choices.
Image: Visual Affairs Photography
Alaya F was all glamour in this chic beige gown ruffled gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Prasad Naaik
Sara Ali Khan raised the temperature in a black cut-out thigh-grazing slit gown at Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards.
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
The thigh-high slit adds to the oomph of Kareena’s blingy blue outfit.
Image: Shivangi Kulkarni
Rakul Preet Singh’s silver gown has an interesting silhouette!
