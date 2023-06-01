pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 01, 2023
Divas in
unconventional sarees
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika kept things edgy in a pre-draped black-and-white saree that came with feathers instead of a traditional pallu
Malaika Arora
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa redefined glamour in a stunning peach-hued pre-draped saree
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi looked breath-taking in a stunning ivory white saree and a dramatic cape-style blouse
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked beautiful as always in a white saree and a statement pearl bodice
Kriti Sanon
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Ananya exuded oomph in a risqué sheer see-through drape
Ananya Panday
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara brought some glamour in a shimmery gold pre-draped number
Kiara Advani
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She aced a fusion look in an ultra-glam blue saree-inspired gown
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani kept things modern and modish in a yellow ruffle drape
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam exuded major retro vibes in a tulle saree that was styled unconventionally with a corset-inspired blouse
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora turned heads in a pre-pleated cocktail saree and a matching embroidered blouse
Nora Fatehi
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.