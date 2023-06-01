Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 01, 2023

Divas in
unconventional sarees

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika kept things edgy in a pre-draped black-and-white saree that came with feathers instead of a traditional pallu

Malaika Arora

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa redefined glamour in a stunning peach-hued pre-draped saree

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi looked breath-taking in a stunning ivory white saree and a dramatic cape-style blouse 

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked beautiful as always in a white saree and a statement pearl bodice

Kriti Sanon

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Ananya exuded oomph in a risqué sheer see-through drape

Ananya Panday

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara brought some glamour in a shimmery gold pre-draped number

Kiara Advani

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She aced a fusion look in an ultra-glam blue saree-inspired gown

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani kept things modern and modish in a yellow ruffle drape

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam exuded major retro vibes in a tulle saree that was styled unconventionally with a corset-inspired blouse 

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora turned heads in a pre-pleated cocktail saree and a matching embroidered blouse

Nora Fatehi

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here