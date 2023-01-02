Heading 3

Divas in Viva Magenta: Pantone colour

Hardika Gupta

Jan 02, 2023

FASHION

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan stunned fans in this one-shoulder jumpsuit

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Anaita Shroff Instagram

Anushka donned a magenta sequinned dress and looked pretty

Anushka Sharma

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya’s two-piece boho outfit looks both chic and classy

Ananya Panday

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara dazzled her way straight into our hearts with this magenta saree

Kiara Advani

Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundrra

Shilpa makes for a true desi girl in this saree teamed up with matching coat 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri is an epitome of grace in this magenta kurta and palazzos 

Madhuri Dixit

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

You can steal some inspiration from Rashmika on how to ace this saree look

Rashmika Mandanna

Source: Nushratt Bharuccha Instagram

The actress looked gorgeous in this monotone co-ord set

Nushratt Bharuccha

Source: Rakul Preet Instagram

Her ensemble featuring intertwined design and metallic detailing looks stylish

Rakul Preet

Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Chitrangda Singh looked gorgeous in this one-shoulder dress

Chitrangda Singh

