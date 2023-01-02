Divas in Viva Magenta: Pantone colour
Hardika Gupta
Jan 02, 2023
FASHION
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan stunned fans in this one-shoulder jumpsuit
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Anaita Shroff Instagram
Anushka donned a magenta sequinned dress and looked pretty
Anushka Sharma
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya’s two-piece boho outfit looks both chic and classy
Ananya Panday
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara dazzled her way straight into our hearts with this magenta saree
Kiara Advani
Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundrra
Shilpa makes for a true desi girl in this saree teamed up with matching coat
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri is an epitome of grace in this magenta kurta and palazzos
Madhuri Dixit
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
You can steal some inspiration from Rashmika on how to ace this saree look
Rashmika Mandanna
Source: Nushratt Bharuccha Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous in this monotone co-ord set
Nushratt Bharuccha
Source: Rakul Preet Instagram
Her ensemble featuring intertwined design and metallic detailing looks stylish
Rakul Preet
Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram
Chitrangda Singh looked gorgeous in this one-shoulder dress
Chitrangda Singh
