Divas in yellow co-ords

Neenaz Akhtar

mar 10, 2023

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress turned heads in a gorgeous yellow midi skirt and a corset-inspired crop top

Sara Ali Khan

Image : Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara looked like sunshine in this ribbed yellow bodycon skirt and a strapless yellow blouse

Kiara Advani

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The starlet made a voguish case for yellow in this off-shoulder yellow top and a zippered mini skirt

Ananya Panday

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Janhvi adds a pop of colour to her wardrobe is this uber-stylish skirt and top with a cropped blazer

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Nora exuded glam vibes in a pair of tailored yellow pants and a matching blazer

Nora Fatehi

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looks vibrant in a bright yellow skirt and blazer co-ord teamed with a black bralette

Kriti Sanon

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi dialled up the glam quotient in a strappy yellow top and matching mid-rise pants

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

The diva kept things formal yet edgy in a crisp yellow pantsuit with button detailing

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked lovely in a yellow co-ord set featuring white daisies all over

Alia Bhatt

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Jab We Met star looked stunning in a bright yellow co-ord set with floral prints on it

Kareena Kapoor

