Divas in yellow co-ords
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 10, 2023
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress turned heads in a gorgeous yellow midi skirt and a corset-inspired crop top
Sara Ali Khan
Image : Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked like sunshine in this ribbed yellow bodycon skirt and a strapless yellow blouse
Kiara Advani
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet made a voguish case for yellow in this off-shoulder yellow top and a zippered mini skirt
Ananya Panday
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Janhvi adds a pop of colour to her wardrobe is this uber-stylish skirt and top with a cropped blazer
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Nora exuded glam vibes in a pair of tailored yellow pants and a matching blazer
Nora Fatehi
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looks vibrant in a bright yellow skirt and blazer co-ord teamed with a black bralette
Kriti Sanon
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
The diva kept things formal yet edgy in a crisp yellow pantsuit with button detailing
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked lovely in a yellow co-ord set featuring white daisies all over
Alia Bhatt
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jab We Met star looked stunning in a bright yellow co-ord set with floral prints on it
Kareena Kapoor
