Divas looking fab in blue ethnic wear
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 22, 2023
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya dazzled in a shimmery blue saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Shraddha redefines elegance in a stunning sky-blue saree and a matching deep-neck blouse
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi turned heads in a blue tie-dye print saree and a printed plunging-neck blouse
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress upped the desi glam factor in an indigo blue sharara set
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
During Diwali celebration last year, her bandhani lehenga designed by Sabyasachi was the talk of the town
Alia Bhatt
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
This white and blue lehenga featuring a unique sheer blouse looks perfect on her
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress looked radiant in a peacock blue sharara bedecked with embroidered antique work
Kiara Advani
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika looked party-ready in a sequined blue saree and a strappy-sleeve blouse
Deepika Padukone
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediyaa actress decked up in a gorgeous sheer blue saree by Manish Malhotra
Kriti Sanon
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress looked stunning in a blue Bandhini saree designed by Anita Dongre
Madhuri Dixit
