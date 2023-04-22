Heading 3

Divas looking fab in blue ethnic wear

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 22, 2023

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya dazzled in a shimmery blue saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra 

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram 

Shraddha redefines elegance in a stunning sky-blue saree and a matching deep-neck blouse

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi turned heads in a blue tie-dye print saree and a printed plunging-neck blouse 

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress upped the desi glam factor in an indigo blue sharara set 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

During Diwali celebration last year, her bandhani lehenga designed by Sabyasachi was the talk of the town

Alia Bhatt

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

This white and blue lehenga featuring a unique sheer blouse looks perfect on her

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress looked radiant in a peacock blue sharara bedecked with embroidered antique work 

Kiara Advani

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika looked party-ready in a sequined blue saree and a strappy-sleeve blouse

Deepika Padukone

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bhediyaa actress decked up in a gorgeous sheer blue saree by Manish Malhotra 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress looked stunning in a blue Bandhini saree designed by Anita Dongre

Madhuri Dixit

