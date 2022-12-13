Heading 3

Divas nailing
 Cutout dresses

                  pinkvilla 

 Sneha
Hiro

DEC 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia painted the town pink in a gorgeous bodycon dress that came with a dash of red

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena dished out major boss babe vibes in a cutout chic pantsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked all things stylish in a black body-hugging dress

Kriti Sanon

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Orange is the new black! Deepika stunned in an orange cutout dress featuring a thigh-high slit

Deepika Padukone

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked like a vision in white in a white bodycon outfit

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora upped the hotness quotient in a white dress featuring a plunging neckline

Nora Fatehi

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked red hot in a sequin cutout dress with a matching blazer

Kiara Advani

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya is a hot mess in a black dress that came with a thigh-high slit

Ananya Panday

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Rhea looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder tangerine outfit 

Rhea Chakraborty

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya made heads turn in a blue cutout bodycon dress with a classy blazer

Shanaya Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here