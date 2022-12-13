Divas nailing
Cutout dresses
DEC 13, 2022
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia painted the town pink in a gorgeous bodycon dress that came with a dash of red
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena dished out major boss babe vibes in a cutout chic pantsuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked all things stylish in a black body-hugging dress
Kriti Sanon
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Orange is the new black! Deepika stunned in an orange cutout dress featuring a thigh-high slit
Deepika Padukone
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked like a vision in white in a white bodycon outfit
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora upped the hotness quotient in a white dress featuring a plunging neckline
Nora Fatehi
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked red hot in a sequin cutout dress with a matching blazer
Kiara Advani
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya is a hot mess in a black dress that came with a thigh-high slit
Ananya Panday
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Rhea looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder tangerine outfit
Rhea Chakraborty
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya made heads turn in a blue cutout bodycon dress with a classy blazer
Shanaya Kapoor
