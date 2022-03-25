Fashion

Rishika Shah

MAR 25, 2022

Heading 3

Divas in neon yellow dresses 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon stepped out dressed ​​in an embellished neon yellow mini attire replete with sequin embroidery

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her party-ready neon sequin dress with an asymmetrical neckline

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda 

Kriti also wore the same neon yellow dress worn by Alia back in 2020 and it fit her like a glove

Janhvi slipped into a gorgeous neon yellow luxe ensemble that looked absolutely chic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Katrina picked out a simple off-shoulder dress in a bright neon yellow shade by Alex Perry

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Rakul looked all things glam in a strappy neon bodycon dress with a cut-out detailing

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Ananya raised the temperature as she donned a mini off-shoulder neon dress with ruched detailing

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stars who won at Hello Awards 2022

Click Here