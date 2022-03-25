Fashion
Rishika Shah
MAR 25, 2022
Divas in neon yellow dresses
Kriti Sanon
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon stepped out dressed in an embellished neon yellow mini attire replete with sequin embroidery
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her party-ready neon sequin dress with an asymmetrical neckline
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti also wore the same neon yellow dress worn by Alia back in 2020 and it fit her like a glove
Janhvi slipped into a gorgeous neon yellow luxe ensemble that looked absolutely chic
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Katrina picked out a simple off-shoulder dress in a bright neon yellow shade by Alex Perry
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Rakul looked all things glam in a strappy neon bodycon dress with a cut-out detailing
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Ananya raised the temperature as she donned a mini off-shoulder neon dress with ruched detailing
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
