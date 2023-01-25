Divas obsessed with
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
We can't stop admiring this beauty
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
She has simply styled her eyes with glitter
Deepika Padukone
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress looks classy in nude colour eye makeup
Kriti Sanon
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She is looking beautiful in winged eyeliner with light brown tinted makeup
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
In the picture, Priyanka tried to keep her eye makeup subtle
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam looks beautiful in a saree with glitter applied to her eye
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The actress applied eyeliner and kept it simple for her eyes
Alia Bhatt
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress looks perfect in pastel colour eye makeup
Janhvi Kapoor
Image Ananya Panday Instagram
Her eye makeup is looking perfect for afternoon brunch
Ananya Panday
