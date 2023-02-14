Heading 3

Divas rocking a monochrome saree

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 14, 2023

Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram 

The starlet looked festive-ready in an off-white ruffle saree and an embellished blouse

Ananya Panday

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The superstar looked stunning in a forest green saree bedecked with sparkles

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia’s monochrome drape is a minimalistic choice for creating an elegant and contemporary look

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika makes a striking case for contemporary drapes in this bright yellow ruffle saree by Sabyasachi

Dramatic Quotient

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena in a sequin brown couture saree and a matching blouse is a sight to sore eyes 

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

The Mimi actress aced the monochrome look in a bright yellow drape and a matching ruffle blouse 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress looked like a patakha in this monotone lavender-hued sequin saree 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra instagram 

The Dhadkan star amps things up in a maroon sequin saree and a matching cape-style blouse 

Shilpa Shetty 

