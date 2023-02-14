Divas rocking a monochrome saree
Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram
The starlet looked festive-ready in an off-white ruffle saree and an embellished blouse
Ananya Panday
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The superstar looked stunning in a forest green saree bedecked with sparkles
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia’s monochrome drape is a minimalistic choice for creating an elegant and contemporary look
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika makes a striking case for contemporary drapes in this bright yellow ruffle saree by Sabyasachi
Dramatic Quotient
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena in a sequin brown couture saree and a matching blouse is a sight to sore eyes
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
The Mimi actress aced the monochrome look in a bright yellow drape and a matching ruffle blouse
Kriti Sanon
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress looked like a patakha in this monotone lavender-hued sequin saree
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Manish Malhotra instagram
The Dhadkan star amps things up in a maroon sequin saree and a matching cape-style blouse
Shilpa Shetty
