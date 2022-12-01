Heading 3

Divas rocking midriff trend

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

Dec 1, 2022

FASHION

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a black dress with an intricate cut-out on the midriff and a risqué thigh-high slit on the front from ROOM 24

Ananya Panday

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor wore a black attire from Monot which featured a spaghetti strapped bandeau top with zig-zag patterned

Khushi Kapoor

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor wore a cut-out black dress from Mistress Rocks that had only one short sleeve and an asymmetric cut on the other

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani Kapoor wore a pastel yellow maxi dress with cutouts and strap details around the midriff

Vaani Kapoor

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma chose an all-black dress with intricate cut-outs from the clothing label Elisabetta Franchi

Anushka Sharma

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wore a cut-out silk satin dress bringing the midriff-baring trend. It also featured a dramatic slit

Bhumi Pednekar

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a fuschia pink cut-out dress from the shelves of designer Monisha Jaising

Kiara Advani

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a golden shiny dress from Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam featuring the trending mid riff flossing design 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon stunned in a navy blue satin gown with midriff-baring cutout details

 Kriti Sanon

Source: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

Ileana D'cruz donned a white crop top with torso straps and paired it with high waisted draped pants

Ileana D'cruz

