Divas rocking midriff trend
Shefali Fernandes
Dec 1, 2022
FASHION
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a black dress with an intricate cut-out on the midriff and a risqué thigh-high slit on the front from ROOM 24
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor wore a black attire from Monot which featured a spaghetti strapped bandeau top with zig-zag patterned
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor wore a cut-out black dress from Mistress Rocks that had only one short sleeve and an asymmetric cut on the other
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor wore a pastel yellow maxi dress with cutouts and strap details around the midriff
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma chose an all-black dress with intricate cut-outs from the clothing label Elisabetta Franchi
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar wore a cut-out silk satin dress bringing the midriff-baring trend. It also featured a dramatic slit
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a fuschia pink cut-out dress from the shelves of designer Monisha Jaising
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a golden shiny dress from Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam featuring the trending mid riff flossing design
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon stunned in a navy blue satin gown with midriff-baring cutout details
Source: Ileana D'cruz Instagram
Ileana D'cruz donned a white crop top with torso straps and paired it with high waisted draped pants
