sept 27, 2021
Divas in shimmery Manish Malhotra sarees
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a hot diva in this peachy sequin embellished saree by her dearest designer friend Manish Malhotra
Kriti Sanon looked ethereal in an ivory mukaish saree that was accentuated with gold badla work and paired with a racer-back blouse
Kiara Advani chose to deck up in a pre-draped gold sequin saree and a bralette
Tara Sutaria left us floored in a shimmery metallic silver saree that was styled with a plunging neck blouse
Malaika Arora rocked a loosely draped sequin number by the ace designer and showed us the desi way to win all hearts!
Mrunal Thakur looked evergreen in this gorgeous ensemble from the designer’s top-notch collection
Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely resplendent in a gorgeous red saree with intricate embellishments on it
Janhvi rocked yet another romantic number from Manish Malhotra and added some oomph to her look with a bralette-style blouse
Karisma Kapoor showed us a desi way to nail the party-ready look in a shimmery black saree by the celebrated designer.
Bhumi Pednekar looked scintillating in a gorgeous maroon saree doused in sequins!
Jacqueline Fernandez in a yellow-hued sequin saree and an embellished skimpy blouse left us gasping!
