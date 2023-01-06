Heading 3

Divas slaying in
wavy locks

Akriti
Anand

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She is looking gorgeous in semi wavy hairstyle

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She is surely acing that beach waves

Alaya F

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

She is mostly spotted in wavy hairstyle and the actress looks gorgeous

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

She is looking alluring in these wavy locks

Athiya Shetty

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The budding actress's natural locks are just perfect for an afternoon day out

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress is looking royal in this hairstyle

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She is looking beautiful in this wavy lock hairstyle

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The wavy locks with the middle partition is looking perfect on the actress

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked pretty as a picture with her wavy locks

Katrina Kaif

