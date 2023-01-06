Divas slaying in
wavy locks
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
JAN 6, 2023
FASHION
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She is looking gorgeous in semi wavy hairstyle
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She is surely acing that beach waves
Alaya F
Sara Ali Khan’s London Diaries
Janhvi Kapoor’s hot vacay outfits
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She is mostly spotted in wavy hairstyle and the actress looks gorgeous
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She is looking alluring in these wavy locks
Athiya Shetty
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The budding actress's natural locks are just perfect for an afternoon day out
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress is looking royal in this hairstyle
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She is looking beautiful in this wavy lock hairstyle
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The wavy locks with the middle partition is looking perfect on the actress
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked pretty as a picture with her wavy locks
Katrina Kaif
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.