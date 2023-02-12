Divas wearing a red saree
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 12, 2023
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty shows off her styling prowess in a stunning red saree with intricate details on it
Shilpa Shetty
Image Source- Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kaif’s printed red saree is a fresh take on the otherwise OTT bridal drapes
Katrina Kaif
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi looks gorgeous in a monochrome organza saree adorned with an appliqué border
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress looks flawlessly elegant in a red chiffon saree with a lace border and a lace blouse
Tara Sutaria
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The Liger actress is a visual delight in this crimson organza and silk saree and a plunging-neck blouse
Ananya Panday
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress exuded oomph in a red saree adorned with intricate embroidery and sequin work
Janhvi Kapoor
Image Source- Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor looked elegant in a solid dark red saree with a muted gold border and some statement earrings
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
The Bhoot Police actress took the traditional route in a classic red Banarasi saree and a full-sleeve red blouse
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao is draped to perfection in this red Gaurang Shah saree
Aditi Rao Hydari
