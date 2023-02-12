Heading 3

Divas wearing a red saree

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 12, 2023

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty shows off her styling prowess in a stunning red saree with intricate details on it

Shilpa Shetty

Image Source- Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kaif’s printed red saree is a fresh take on the otherwise OTT bridal drapes 

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Bhumi looks gorgeous in a monochrome organza saree adorned with an appliqué border

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress looks flawlessly elegant in a red chiffon saree with a lace border and a lace blouse

Tara Sutaria

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The Liger actress is a visual delight in this crimson organza and silk saree and a plunging-neck blouse

Ananya Panday

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress exuded oomph in a red saree adorned with intricate embroidery and sequin work

Janhvi Kapoor

Image Source- Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor looked elegant in a solid dark red saree with a muted gold border and some statement earrings

Karisma Kapoor 

 Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram


The Bhoot Police actress took the traditional route in a classic red Banarasi saree and a full-sleeve red blouse 

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi Rao is draped to perfection in this red Gaurang Shah saree

Aditi Rao Hydari

