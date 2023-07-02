Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 02, 2023

Divas who aced androgynous style

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

The Citadel actress looked flawless in a floral pantsuit by Rahul Mishra

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara exuded bombshell vibes in a purple pantsuit featuring a V-neck blazer

Kiara Advani

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora brought summer glam to the table in this yellow pantsuit

Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Sonakshi upped the ante in a modern-age denim blazer and pants set

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi exuded boss lady vibes in an all-black three-piece suit 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Brahmastra actress looked stunning in a grey checkered pantsuit

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya took her fashion game a notch higher with this oversized pantsuit

Ananya Panday

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Nora kept things sultry in a shimmery aqua-blue pantsuit

Nora Fatehi

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika in this blazing red pantsuit had us in a chokehold

Deepika Padukone

Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti channels her inner boss lady in this stylish brown pantsuit

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

Sara painted the town red in this tailored ensemble

Sara Ali Khan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here