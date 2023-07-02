pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 02, 2023
Divas who aced androgynous style
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
The Citadel actress looked flawless in a floral pantsuit by Rahul Mishra
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara exuded bombshell vibes in a purple pantsuit featuring a V-neck blazer
Kiara Advani
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora brought summer glam to the table in this yellow pantsuit
Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Sonakshi upped the ante in a modern-age denim blazer and pants set
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi exuded boss lady vibes in an all-black three-piece suit
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Brahmastra actress looked stunning in a grey checkered pantsuit
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya took her fashion game a notch higher with this oversized pantsuit
Ananya Panday
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Nora kept things sultry in a shimmery aqua-blue pantsuit
Nora Fatehi
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika in this blazing red pantsuit had us in a chokehold
Deepika Padukone
Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti channels her inner boss lady in this stylish brown pantsuit
Kriti Sanon
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
Sara painted the town red in this tailored ensemble
Sara Ali Khan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.