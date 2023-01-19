Heading 3

Divas who dazzle in orange-hued outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 19, 2023

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone brought her A-game to the table in a tangerine midi dress with a thigh-high slit and sensuous cut-out details on the neckline. 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Getty Images

Sonam makes a classic case for comfy chic in a satin orange luxe co-ord set

Sonam Kapoor 

Celebs who love orange-hued outfits

Celebs who prove orange is the new black

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon raised the shimmery quotient in a bright orange sequined dress with puff sleeves from Alina Anwar Couture. 

Kriti Sanon

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Dropping a hot, bombshell look, the Good Luck Jerry actress left us speechless in a bright orange mini dress from the shelves of Alex Perry

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

The Atrangi Re actress serves beach fashion goals in a bright orange bikini set

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor in a regal tussar silk and organza lehenga is what tangerine dreams are made of! 

Shraddha Kapoor

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kareena looked radiant in a bright orange satin dress that she wore with strappy heels.

Kareena Kapoor

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

For an episode of ‘Super Dance: Chapter 4’, Shilpa Shetty wore a stunning double pallu cocktail saree in sunny orange. 

Shilpa Shetty 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Serving an ultra-glam desi look of the season, Shanaya looked resplendent in a bright orange lehenga by Arpita Mehta. 

Shanaya Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here