Divas who dazzle in orange-hued outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 19, 2023
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone brought her A-game to the table in a tangerine midi dress with a thigh-high slit and sensuous cut-out details on the neckline.
Deepika Padukone
Image: Getty Images
Sonam makes a classic case for comfy chic in a satin orange luxe co-ord set
Sonam Kapoor
Celebs who love orange-hued outfits
Celebs who prove orange is the new black
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon raised the shimmery quotient in a bright orange sequined dress with puff sleeves from Alina Anwar Couture.
Kriti Sanon
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Dropping a hot, bombshell look, the Good Luck Jerry actress left us speechless in a bright orange mini dress from the shelves of Alex Perry
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress serves beach fashion goals in a bright orange bikini set
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor in a regal tussar silk and organza lehenga is what tangerine dreams are made of!
Shraddha Kapoor
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kareena looked radiant in a bright orange satin dress that she wore with strappy heels.
Kareena Kapoor
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
For an episode of ‘Super Dance: Chapter 4’, Shilpa Shetty wore a stunning double pallu cocktail saree in sunny orange.
Shilpa Shetty
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Serving an ultra-glam desi look of the season, Shanaya looked resplendent in a bright orange lehenga by Arpita Mehta.
Shanaya Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.