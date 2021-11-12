Nov 12, 2021

Celeb Style

Fashion 

Divas who ditched red on their wedding

Author: Rishika Shah

Anushka walked the aisle in a floral lehenga from Sabyasachi. The pale blush pink lehenga was decked in hand-embroidered Indian lotus motifs that were merged with European flora and fauna

IMAGE: Virat Kohli Instagram

Anushka Sharma 

Rhea wore an off-white chanderi saree by designer Anamika Khanna. She paired the gorgeous saree with a pearl veil which became the talk of the town

Rhea Kapoor

IMAGE: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

Natasha opted for a muted gold lehenga with tones of silver and gold embroidery. She complemented the outfit with a diamond necklace, matching earrings and tikka

Natasha Dalal 

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Miheeka turned to couturier Anamika Khanna for a show-stopping lehenga. It featured a cream and gold lehenga with a coral head veil for the bride

Miheeka Bajaj 

IMAGE: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Ditching the traditional red wedding outfit for a romantic rose alternative, a beaming Mira Kapoor was seen dressed in Anamika Khanna. She complemented her attire with Navratna jewellery

Mira Rajput

IMAGE: Getty Images

Soha opted for an orange dupatta that formed a beautiful contrast to her gold and ivory coloured lehenga from Sabyasachi

Soha Ali Khan

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

 Asin also chose a light hued, off-white lehenga from Sabyasachi for her wedding day

Asin

IMAGE: Asin Instagram

 The singer opted for a pale pink lehenga from Sabyasachi that was quite similar to Anushka Sharma’s wedding lehenga

Neha Kakkar

IMAGE: Neha Kakkar Instagram) 

Deciding to refurbish her mother-in-law’s heritage sharara by Ritu Kumar, Bebo wore a gold attire decked with heavy jewellery

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Ritu Kumar Instagram

Neha, too, opted for a pale pink lehenga by Anita Dongre. The sheer dupatta and heavy jewellery complemented the minimalism of the outfit

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha Dhupia 

Amrita opted for a beige and gold coloured lehenga by Sabyasachi. The blouse had a plunging neckline and a stunning muted shade

IMAGE: Amrita Puri Instagram

Amrita Puri

thanks for reading
next: Kangana Ranaut in stylish co-ords

Click Here