Divas who ditched red on their wedding
Anushka walked the aisle in a floral lehenga from Sabyasachi. The pale blush pink lehenga was decked in hand-embroidered Indian lotus motifs that were merged with European flora and faunaIMAGE: Virat Kohli Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Rhea wore an off-white chanderi saree by designer Anamika Khanna. She paired the gorgeous saree with a pearl veil which became the talk of the town
Rhea KapoorIMAGE: Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Natasha opted for a muted gold lehenga with tones of silver and gold embroidery. She complemented the outfit with a diamond necklace, matching earrings and tikka
Natasha Dalal Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Miheeka turned to couturier Anamika Khanna for a show-stopping lehenga. It featured a cream and gold lehenga with a coral head veil for the bride
Miheeka Bajaj IMAGE: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Ditching the traditional red wedding outfit for a romantic rose alternative, a beaming Mira Kapoor was seen dressed in Anamika Khanna. She complemented her attire with Navratna jewellery
Mira RajputIMAGE: Getty Images
Soha opted for an orange dupatta that formed a beautiful contrast to her gold and ivory coloured lehenga from Sabyasachi
Soha Ali KhanIMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Asin also chose a light hued, off-white lehenga from Sabyasachi for her wedding day
AsinIMAGE: Asin Instagram
The singer opted for a pale pink lehenga from Sabyasachi that was quite similar to Anushka Sharma’s wedding lehenga
Neha KakkarIMAGE: Neha Kakkar Instagram)
Deciding to refurbish her mother-in-law’s heritage sharara by Ritu Kumar, Bebo wore a gold attire decked with heavy jewellery
Kareena Kapoor KhanIMAGE: Ritu Kumar Instagram
Neha, too, opted for a pale pink lehenga by Anita Dongre. The sheer dupatta and heavy jewellery complemented the minimalism of the outfitIMAGE: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Neha Dhupia
Amrita opted for a beige and gold coloured lehenga by Sabyasachi. The blouse had a plunging neckline and a stunning muted shadeIMAGE: Amrita Puri Instagram
Amrita Puri
